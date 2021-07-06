ThreeFold (TFT) Market Capitalization Tops $5.02 Million

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar. ThreeFold has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $15,140.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0619 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.15 or 0.00134017 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00167151 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,474.53 or 1.00121839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.11 or 0.00964528 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

