Zelwin (ZLW) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $352,346.00

Zelwin (CURRENCY:ZLW) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Zelwin has a market cap of $510.78 million and $352,346.00 worth of Zelwin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zelwin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.07 or 0.00020542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zelwin has traded 19% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zelwin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00060233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003345 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00018086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.47 or 0.00945324 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00046219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Zelwin Profile

Zelwin (CRYPTO:ZLW) is a coin. Zelwin’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,221,543 coins. Zelwin’s official Twitter account is @ZELWINofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zelwin’s official website is zelwin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Online trading platform ZELWIN is a place where digital assets and e-commerce are combined. For every purchase, customers get guaranteed cashback in ZLW tokens. They instantly are able to exchange these tokens for various cryptocurrencies, USD/EUR, send them to VISA/MasterCard, or save them up. “

Zelwin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zelwin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zelwin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zelwin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZLWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zelwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zelwin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.