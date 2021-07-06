Insider Selling: Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 604,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,294. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 802.25. Telos Co. has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 169.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

