Flixxo (FLIXX) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.23 Million

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Flixxo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0502 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flixxo has a market capitalization of $4.23 million and $5,692.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00931841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Flixxo

FLIXX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Buying and Selling Flixxo

