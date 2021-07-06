Falcon Project (FNT) Price Tops $0.0006

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. During the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 11.3% against the dollar. One Falcon Project coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market cap of $2.57 million and $33,264.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00047925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.04 or 0.00134216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.35 or 0.00167171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,299.37 or 0.99986088 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $327.82 or 0.00955622 BTC.

About Falcon Project

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. The official message board for Falcon Project is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Falcon Project

