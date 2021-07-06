Dimecoin 1-Day Volume Tops $1,392.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.60 million and $1,392.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dimecoin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000703 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00149268 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin (CRYPTO:DIME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dimecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dimecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.