xRhodium Achieves Market Cap of $1.93 Million (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 58.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, xRhodium has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for about $1.54 or 0.00004505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market cap of $1.93 million and $413.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get xRhodium alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005956 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004958 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00034767 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000953 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00049695 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001228 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy xRhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XRCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for xRhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xRhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.