GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Reaches $0.38 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can currently be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $16.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00060239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $317.67 or 0.00927216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOST is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 4,537,456 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here . GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.