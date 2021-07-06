$5.58 EPS Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to post $5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported earnings of $3.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full year earnings of $22.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $22.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $19.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.15 to $20.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $517.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,287,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,215. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $472.15. The company has a market capitalization of $203.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $375.14 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 105,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,152,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 15,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 757 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

