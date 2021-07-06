Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $111,362.23 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Charles R. Romp sold 703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $111,362.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Charles R. Romp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagen alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Charles R. Romp sold 334 shares of Seagen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $48,747.30.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.78. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SGEN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,074.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 20,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Seagen by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.