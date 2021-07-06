Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $495,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $540,600.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $592,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.83. The company had a trading volume of 422,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,727. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.00. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $25.41 and a one year high of $62.79.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 459.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 64,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,148 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,526,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 144,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on ZNTL shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

