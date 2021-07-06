Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig Sells 12,024 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.

On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.

ALGM traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.00 million. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

