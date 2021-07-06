Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig Sells 12,024 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) CEO Ravi Vig sold 12,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $339,557.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ravi Vig also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 1st, Ravi Vig sold 21,176 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $578,740.08.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Ravi Vig sold 17,019 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $439,600.77.
- On Monday, May 24th, Ravi Vig sold 1,100 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $27,511.00.
ALGM traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGM. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. William Blair began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.
Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.
Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.