TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Hits $0.73

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00002147 BTC on popular exchanges. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.30 or 0.00916365 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

SWAP is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,776 coins and its circulating supply is 88,805,118 coins. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org . TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SWAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.