PAID Network (PAID) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $716,781.00

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00001110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAID Network has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $716,781.00 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00134268 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00167247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,090.92 or 1.00031740 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.77 or 0.00958817 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

