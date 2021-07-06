MoonSwap Reaches Market Cap of $7.19 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $7.19 million and $17,954.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.61 or 0.00403376 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007921 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About MoonSwap

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 23,640,818 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620,317 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

