Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun Sells 26,794 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,372,120.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZNTL stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 422,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,727. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.00.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,212,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $656,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Read More: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.