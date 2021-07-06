Fundamenta (FMTA) 1-Day Volume Tops $753,988.00

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $372,611.21 and approximately $753,988.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001065 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00134115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00167124 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.44 or 0.99970533 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.21 or 0.00956552 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,957,052 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,523 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

