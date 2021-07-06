$18.57 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report sales of $18.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.70 million. Aspen Group reported sales of $14.08 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Group will report full-year sales of $67.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $67.24 million to $67.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $87.89 million, with estimates ranging from $87.17 million to $88.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Group.

Several analysts have commented on ASPU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.29.

ASPU traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The company had a trading volume of 181,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,241. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85. The firm has a market cap of $163.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPU. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 36.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Group by 251.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.52% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

