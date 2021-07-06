The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will announce $2.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full year sales of $9.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $10.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $10.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.99 billion to $10.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its position in The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,207,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,220,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies has a one year low of $18.09 and a one year high of $28.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

