Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. 1,596,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.16. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.