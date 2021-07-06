Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.70 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) to report sales of $2.70 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.73 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $11.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.97%.

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $754,448.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,129. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.22. 1,596,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,224,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.16. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

