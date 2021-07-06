PAXEX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $30.00 (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $11,453.80 and $30.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 81.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $476.63 or 0.01396738 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX (CRYPTO:PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

