$181.68 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $181.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $173.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $768.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $823.85 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $191.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,442.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,281,645.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,380,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,945,000 after purchasing an additional 146,203 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $78.67. The stock had a trading volume of 268,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,185. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.69, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85.

Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

