Brokerages Expect FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $644.50 Million

Analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will post $644.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.49 million and the highest is $664.50 million. FTI Consulting reported sales of $607.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%.

FCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other FTI Consulting news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,785,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,383,000 after purchasing an additional 874,794 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,658,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the period.

FCN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.13. 327,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,426. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.07.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.