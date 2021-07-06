Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $366.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post sales of $366.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $371.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $362.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries posted sales of $339.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 320,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEIS traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.00. 268,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,259. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.54. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $57.04 and a 12 month high of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

