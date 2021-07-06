$571.05 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to post $571.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $561.00 million and the highest is $578.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million.

A number of research firms have commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In related news, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,052,894.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,073,367 shares of company stock worth $432,329,852.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $4,179,000. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 43.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 359,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after buying an additional 109,289 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $2,412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 88.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the fourth quarter worth $1,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LESL stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.13. 1,685,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,920. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.94.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

