Sylo Reaches Market Capitalization of $13.41 Million (SYLO)

Sylo (CURRENCY:SYLO) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Sylo has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Sylo coin can currently be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Sylo has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $213,662.00 worth of Sylo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002645 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Sylo Coin Profile

Sylo (CRYPTO:SYLO) is a coin. It launched on September 21st, 2018. Sylo’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,431,617,492 coins. The official website for Sylo is www.sylo.io . Sylo’s official message board is medium.com/sylo-io . The Reddit community for Sylo is https://reddit.com/r/sylo_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sylo’s official Twitter account is @sylo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sylo Protocol is a decentralized communication protocol that facilitates safe and standardized connectivity between users and Connected Applications on the Sylo network. Development is underway to implement the Sylo Protocol as a fully decentralized autonomous communication, storage, and payment network able to be utilized by third-party Connected Applications. The Sylo main token (SYLO) will be a utility token used to access and fuel the Sylo Protocol in a fully decentralized, blockchain context. SYLOs will be required to access the Sylo Protocol, and to enable real-time communication (video, voice, messaging, data streaming), charged communications, and for decentralized storage, profile and address book management. “

Sylo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sylo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sylo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sylo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

