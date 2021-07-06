SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.45-1.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $440-480 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $439.34 million.SMART Global also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.450-$1.750 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SGH. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SMART Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.55. The company had a trading volume of 755,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.21. SMART Global has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 20.50%. SMART Global’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SMART Global news, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $101,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $329,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,373 shares of company stock worth $101,689,172 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

