TerraUSD Price Up 0% Over Last Week (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. TerraUSD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $30.91 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006691 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000131 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000101 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000222 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,929,059,299 coins and its circulating supply is 1,929,059,269 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

