KLAYswap Protocol Trading Up 21.8% Over Last 7 Days (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 21.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.35 or 0.00062382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $166.17 million and $18.61 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00047934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00134990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00168193 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,247.19 or 1.00080750 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00957289 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

