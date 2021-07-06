Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Biffa (LON:BIFF)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a buy rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Biffa in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 298.75 ($3.90).

Shares of Biffa stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 337 ($4.40). The stock had a trading volume of 446,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,173. Biffa has a 1 year low of GBX 188.20 ($2.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 343.50 ($4.49). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 291.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of -24.60.

In related news, insider Claire Miles purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.83) per share, with a total value of £20,510 ($26,796.45). Also, insider Michael Topham sold 28,708 shares of Biffa stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.42), for a total transaction of £97,033.04 ($126,774.29).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

