WhiteCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.28 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 6th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002823 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $704.06 million and approximately $39.28 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00048277 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00020863 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007720 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003577 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 930,816,040 coins and its circulating supply is 730,816,039 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

