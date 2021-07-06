Linker Coin Market Capitalization Tops $5.23 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Linker Coin has a market cap of $5.23 million and $3,017.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0464 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00058077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00017871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.71 or 0.00922269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045462 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

