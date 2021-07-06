Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.48). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.93) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.30) to ($6.68). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.92) to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.23. 755,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,818. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $67.68 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.