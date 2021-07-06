$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce $2.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.51 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $6,593,000. 32.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 363,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.64. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.36. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

