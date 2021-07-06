Brokerages Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Analysts expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to report sales of $613.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Griffon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $599.70 million. Griffon reported sales of $632.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GFF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:GFF traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. 167,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,690. Griffon has a 52 week low of $16.90 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.