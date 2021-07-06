$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. The Timken reported sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Timken will report full year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In related news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,192,622.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $248,123.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in The Timken by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 85.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TKR traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $78.18. 508,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,117. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34. The Timken has a 12 month low of $43.23 and a 12 month high of $92.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.