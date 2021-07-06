Ryan M. Scott Sells 4,922 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ETSY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.81. 2,476,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.21. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $251.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $550.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ETSY shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Etsy from $162.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.78.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

