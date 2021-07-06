E2open Parent Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ETWO)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 49,159 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,700% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,731 call options.

ETWO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.88. 2,058,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,007. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99. E2open Parent has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elliott Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,358,000.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

