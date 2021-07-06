Zebi Token One Day Volume Hits $37,667.00 (ZEBI)

Zebi Token (CURRENCY:ZEBI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. In the last week, Zebi Token has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One Zebi Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zebi Token has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $37,667.00 worth of Zebi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zebi Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00047989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00134120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00166775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,343.65 or 1.00289608 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $328.62 or 0.00959635 BTC.

Zebi Token Coin Profile

Zebi Token’s total supply is 1,028,649,246 coins and its circulating supply is 760,903,567 coins. Zebi Token’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia . The official website for Zebi Token is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zebi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zebi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.