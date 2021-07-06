trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

TRVG traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,045. trivago has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $5.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.61. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.77.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in trivago by 4.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 777,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 960.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,528,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 1,384,123 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of trivago in the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of trivago by 536.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 42,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

