$709.49 Million in Sales Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) will post sales of $709.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $693.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $730.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $686.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David E. Blackford sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $32,239.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,828,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,125,000 after buying an additional 248,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,249,000 after buying an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,781,000 after buying an additional 31,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,307,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,803,000 after buying an additional 19,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. The company had a trading volume of 902,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,393,398. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $60.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

