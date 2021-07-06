Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Team17 Group stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 812.50 ($10.62). The company had a trading volume of 533,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 703.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33.

Team17 Group Company Profile

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Analyst Recommendations for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

