Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Rating Increased to Buy at Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Investec raised shares of Team17 Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 778.25 ($10.17).

Team17 Group stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.42) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 812.50 ($10.62). The company had a trading volume of 533,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,799. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Team17 Group has a 12-month low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 703.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.33.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

