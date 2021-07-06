ProximaX Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. ProximaX has a market cap of $5.82 million and approximately $119,000.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ProximaX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00047638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00134592 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.20 or 0.00166627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,317.96 or 0.99964833 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.88 or 0.00957984 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ProximaX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ProximaX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.