ColossusXT (COLX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.33 Million

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ColossusXT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ColossusXT has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $12,313.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000214 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000277 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009605 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001839 BTC.

ColossusXT Coin Profile

COLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 13,002,413,885 coins and its circulating supply is 12,732,356,945 coins. ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io . The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt

According to CryptoCompare, “ColossusCoinXT is a decentralized, open-source, and energy-efficient transaction platform. It is based on the popular PIVX Source Code with a fixed PoS block reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

