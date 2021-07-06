Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $485,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares in the company, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,526,685 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Crane by 36.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Crane by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crane in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Crane by 383.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at about $688,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CR remained flat at $$93.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 701,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Crane has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $99.93.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

