Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.47.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of Freshpet stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,002. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -645.28 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.76. Freshpet has a one year low of $84.21 and a one year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total value of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $4,783,167 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 10.7% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 43.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 24,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

