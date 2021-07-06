Lethean (LTHN) Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 28.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Lethean has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $584,537.07 and $86.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,330.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.33 or 0.06805496 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $512.74 or 0.01493561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.58 or 0.00406589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.01 or 0.00160225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.07 or 0.00649779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00412147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.24 or 0.00341520 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

