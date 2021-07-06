Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.85

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ube Industries had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Ube Industries, Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

