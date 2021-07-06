Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.30

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grafton Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

