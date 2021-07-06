The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Cut to “Sell” at Canaccord Genuity

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Alkaline Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

WTER stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.47. 1,266,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,018. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.29. The Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.60.

The Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 263.88% and a negative net margin of 22.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 82,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Alkaline Water by 122.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 18,750 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Alkaline Water by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 24,818 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Alkaline Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About The Alkaline Water

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

